Dr. Odabasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Odabasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Odabasi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Odabasi works at
Locations
Colonial Gastroenerology Associates11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 877-4008Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Colonial Gastroenterology Associates400 Sentara Cir Ste 103, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Odabasi is a thorough and very well informed doctor. She has treated me and performed all my colonoscopies. I always had a very easy and successful time with her. I wouldn't trade her for any other Gastro doctor.
About Dr. Lisa Odabasi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
