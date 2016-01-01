Dr. Lisa Noyes-Duguay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noyes-Duguay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Noyes-Duguay, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Noyes-Duguay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Locations
Lisa M Noyes-duguay MD85 Beach St Bldg B, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2292
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Noyes-Duguay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780797860
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noyes-Duguay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noyes-Duguay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noyes-Duguay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Noyes-Duguay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noyes-Duguay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noyes-Duguay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noyes-Duguay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.