Dr. Lisa Nicholas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Nicholas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plz 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
-
2
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (562) 429-2473
-
3
Rhonda Fleming Women's Clinic200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a lovely visit yesterday 6/9. Checked in seamlessly, was seen almost immediately after arriving. Staff was super courteous and the office warm and clean. Dr. Nicholas was knowledgeable and comprehensive. Did not feel rushed and she addressed all of my concerns. I read the other reviews and that was not my experience AT ALL. Clearly not many others because she's booked 6 months out. 10 stars if I could.
About Dr. Lisa Nicholas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750380648
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.