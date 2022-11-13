Dr. Lisa Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Newman, MD
Dr. Lisa Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Interventional Radiology, 1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Newman is a god sent. I was so nervous about my surgery and she was patience and guide me with information I'll need to calm my nerves. She preformed my surgery and I'm so glad I went with her. She did an excellent job.
- 1548361454
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Kings County Hospital Center - General Surgery|University Hospital - Suny Health Sciences Center - General Surgery
- General Surgery
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
