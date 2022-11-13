See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Lisa Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Newman works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Resection Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 188 ratings
    Patient Ratings (188)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr. Newman is a god sent. I was so nervous about my surgery and she was patience and guide me with information I'll need to calm my nerves. She preformed my surgery and I'm so glad I went with her. She did an excellent job.
    About Dr. Lisa Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548361454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center - General Surgery|University Hospital - Suny Health Sciences Center - General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

    188 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

