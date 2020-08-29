See All Family Doctors in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Lisa Newman, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Newman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Newman works at Northwestern Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group-Vernon Hills
    870 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
    Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Newman's for several years, and, throughout that time, she has shown herself to not only be a highly competent physician, but also a patient and kind listener. She has always been very quick to follow up with me and has been extremely proactive in contacting other specialists on my behalf. I adamantly recommend Dr. Newman.
    Jean E. — Aug 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093701294
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Suburban Family Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

