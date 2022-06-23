Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Nelsen works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Kristine Nelsen Medical Corp.151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 1107, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 780-1107
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelsen?
I saw Dr. Nelson for the first time today. She was very kind, thorough, gentle & easy to communicate with. I’m very happy to have found her. The office staff was very nice & helpful in person & over the phone. Overall very good experience!
About Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538137245
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelsen works at
Dr. Nelsen has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelsen speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.