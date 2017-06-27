Dr. Lisa Neff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Neff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Neff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Neff works at
Locations
Center for Lifestyle Medicine259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2300
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neff is a great and caring physician willing to go the extra mile for you. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Neff, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477781920
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-Usda Human Nutrition Research Center
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
