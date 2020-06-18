Overview

Dr. Lisa Neavyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Neavyn works at Champaign Dental Group in Worcester, MA with other offices in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.