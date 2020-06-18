Dr. Lisa Neavyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neavyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Neavyn, MD
Dr. Lisa Neavyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Rice Ophthalmology Assoc. PC591 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 853-2020
Cwcl Inc Dba Medlab 26015 Lowell St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-8277
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
In my experience, Doctor Neavyn has been a very good ophthalmologist, but it doesn't end there. Dr. Neavyn is also very caring, thoughful, and considerate. She is exceptionally personable and takes the time required to discuss medical issues with her patients. In this practice, she has been my go-to since Dr. Arinella retired. Unfortunately, Dr. Neavyn is moving to Maine and will be sorely missed. When Dr Neavyn moves on, Arinella/Williams must try to replace her with another considerate MD., otherwise there will be none left in the practice. The only reason to endure the nightmare that is the front office was to see Arinella or Neavyn. With only Williams and Ling in the mix, its probably best to look elsewhere.
About Dr. Lisa Neavyn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Neavyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neavyn accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neavyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neavyn has seen patients for Glaucoma, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neavyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neavyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neavyn.
