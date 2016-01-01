Dr. Lisa Nassif Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Nassif Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Nassif Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and UTMB Health League City Campus.
Dr. Nassif Wright works at
Locations
Family Neurology and Neurodevelopmental Center3301 Plainview St Ste 8, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 379-7285Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- UTMB Health League City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Nassif Wright, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1780858167
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassif Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassif Wright accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassif Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassif Wright has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassif Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassif Wright speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif Wright.
