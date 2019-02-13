Dr. Lisa Nason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Nason, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Nason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Locations
Docs Physicians Affiliated With Beth2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 779-2995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisa Nason is great! If you have a serious injury, her report will show that you don't! Amazing!! When you explain your injuries and pain, she will be flippant and rude!! Did you undergo a spinal fusion? That's just a tiny sprain. Have a fractured bone? That's just an abrasion. Have a irreversible spinal cord injury? No you don't...She's a true winner and a gem and I highly recommend her!!!....Thanks, Dr. Nason, keep up the good work! Sincerely, The Insurance Company
About Dr. Lisa Nason, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- University of Florida
Dr. Nason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nason accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nason has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nason speaks Greek.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nason. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nason.
