Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Getz Internal and Behavioral Services LLC1920 Kirby Pkwy Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 334-5466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myers is a very caring and compassionate physician who devotes herself to her patient's needs completely
About Dr. Lisa Myers, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992768204
Education & Certifications
- Lsu
- Methodist University Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.