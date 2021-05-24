Overview

Dr. Lisa Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine.



Dr. Myers works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.