Overview

Dr. L Wynette Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Murphy works at FCPP OB/GYN in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.