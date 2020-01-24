Overview

Dr. Lisa Mueller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.