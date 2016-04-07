Dr. Mucciolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Mucciolo, MD
Dr. Lisa Mucciolo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center.
Medical Park Ear Nose & Throat Ltd.80 Medical Park Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 768-4646
Douglas A. Spotts MD Family Medical Care PC45 Forestwood Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 523-8700
- Berwick Hospital Center
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Mucciolo. Is a very compassionate doctor. She takes time with her patients and is very easy to talk to. I recommend her to everyone
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770575219
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Mucciolo has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mucciolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
