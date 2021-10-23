Dr. Motavalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Motavalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Motavalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ.
Dr. Motavalli works at
Princeton Healthcare Affiliated Physicians PC5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 300, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7293
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare

I'm extremely pleased with Dr. Motavalli. She's knowledgeable, thorough, and friendly. She spends time with you, and wants to know the full picture. She works to do the best for you, and make sure you're comfortable with the treatment / meds selected. My wife usually attends my visits, and she's very receptive to both of our questions, and seems to appreciate that it helps to have another person present at a visit. 54 yo male for reference.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1497962815
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Motavalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Motavalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Motavalli has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG).
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Motavalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
