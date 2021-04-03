Overview

Dr. Lisa Morton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Morton works at Life Family Dental in Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.