Overview

Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.