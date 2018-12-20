See All Otolaryngologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Morris works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Cleft Palate
    8200 Constantin Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-1982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881839041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

