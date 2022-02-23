Dr. Lisa Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Moore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles County Usc Medical Center1520 San Pablo St Ste 4300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (310) 453-2061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lisa C. Moore MD Inc.1301 20th St Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-2061
-
3
Jfk Memorial Hospital47111 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (310) 453-2061
-
4
Bright Health Physicians of Pih12400 Bloomfield Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 Directions (562) 789-5447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Endocrinology12291 Washington Blvd Ste 205, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 789-5447
-
6
Warren L. Roston MD - A Professional Corporation250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 606, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 423-0550
-
7
Via Care Community Health Center4476 Tweedy Blvd Ste B, South Gate, CA 90280 Directions (562) 945-3055
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
I LOVE Dr. Moore! She is incredibly thorough and engaging. She is very direct, which I personally prefer, and makes sure that I completely understand what she is explaining. Dr. Moore and her office staff make me feel relaxed and at ease, and I love that she is fairly prompt and does not keep me waiting. I would recommend Dr. Moore to anyone in need of a great and reliable endocrinologist.
About Dr. Lisa Moore, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386801710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.