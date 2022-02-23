Overview

Dr. Lisa Moore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at USC Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA, Indio, CA, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Whittier, CA, Beverly Hills, CA and South Gate, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.