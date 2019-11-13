Dr. Lisa Molin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Molin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Molin, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Dr. Molin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Inc895 Aerovista Pl, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 250-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Community Care Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molin?
Dr. Molin was attentive and very helpful and informative. Took the time to discuss issues and was very proactive. The office staff was very helpful, efficient , and personable. I highly recommend this office and doctor. The office was also very responsive in handling referrals.
About Dr. Lisa Molin, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366447138
Education & Certifications
- Uc-Davis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molin works at
Dr. Molin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Molin speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Molin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.