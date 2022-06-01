Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogelnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE), Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Mogelnicki works at
Locations
The Orthopaedic Center1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE)
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa has treated me since 2015 with immense success. I met her during her rounds in the hospital with a serious foot infection, and she has treated me ever since. I am type II diabetic, and she provides the best care and does anything she can to get you in when you have a new issue. I love her attitude and has a great personality, a straight shooter when it comes to your foot care.
About Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689967739
Education & Certifications
- Benedictine Hospital Podiatric Program New York
- Des Moines University
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogelnicki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogelnicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogelnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogelnicki works at
Dr. Mogelnicki has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogelnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogelnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogelnicki.
