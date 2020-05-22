Overview

Dr. Lisa Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Eagle Physicians & Associates in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.