Overview

Dr. Lisa Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.



Dr. Miller works at Excell For Life Family Care & Pediatrics in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.