Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Mihora works at
Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC13460 N 94th Dr Ste L1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 522-8687
Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC9185 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C101, Peoria, AZ 85381 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Painless comfortable and kept me informed each step along the way!
About Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- Ophthalmology - University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine At Chattanooga
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Mihora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihora accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihora works at
Dr. Mihora has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mihora speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihora.
