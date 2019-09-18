See All Pediatricians in Hackensack, NJ
Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lisa Meli, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Meli works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics
    385 Prospect Ave Ste 210, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-9160

  Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylaxis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Bronchiolitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pharyngitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Polyuria
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. Meli is awesome. She never rushes us out and always takes time to talk to my kids and I. My son and daughter are so comfortable talking to her even about personal things. She gives them great advice like a good mom does. We really love her and highly recommend her.
    Elaine Germinario — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Meli, DO

    Pediatrics
    English, Italian
    1841384187
    New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Dr. Lisa Meli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meli is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Meli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Meli works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Meli's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

