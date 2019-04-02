Overview

Dr. Lisa Meils, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Meils works at COLLEEN KENNEDY DO PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.