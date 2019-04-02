Dr. Lisa Meils, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Meils, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Meils, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Meils works at
Locations
Lisa A. Meils M.d. PC155 Rochdale Dr S Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 608-0360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have had excellent care from Dr. Lisa. She was a student at the school I was secretary at....Woodward. so very proud of her and her success.
About Dr. Lisa Meils, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meils has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meils accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Meils has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meils on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meils.
