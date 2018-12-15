Dr. Lisa Meek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Meek, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Meek, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Locations
Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Inc3737 Park East Dr Ste 109, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meek is wonderful Dermatology Artistic Leader in her field! She takes the time to learn about what your particular skin is really doing. She will devise a plan of treatment for you that is well thought out and will give you realistic expectations that you can achieve with her help, guidance, and expertise. My skin never looked better. I get compliments on it every day- and I'm 50!
About Dr. Lisa Meek, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1043366107
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
