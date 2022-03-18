Dr. Lisa Mayes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mayes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lisa Mayes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cary, NC.
Dr. Mayes works at
Locations
-
1
Preston Dental Center3761 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 867-4248Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayes?
always caring about the patient , very particular about getting the work complete correctly , up on the latest technology, exceptional cleanliness
About Dr. Lisa Mayes, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1497836746
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayes works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.