Overview

Dr. Lisa Maselli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Marshall Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Maselli works at Carolina OB/GYN in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.