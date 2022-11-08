Dr. Markman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Markman, MD
Dr. Lisa Markman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Optum-Irvine5581 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-4308
Optum Care Medical Group3460 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 594-6599
West Park Medical Group PC200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-8100
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 305-2720
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
She was wonderful. I selected her after researching a number a number of endocrinologists. Most of my appointments were zoom (not my favorite), but I found her to listen closely and respond to my concerns, willing to search for better solutions, and very concerned about her patients vs the organization. I was sorry she left Optum but understood the situation and only wish her new office weren't so many miles away. If you get her for your doctor, you are very lucky!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780888610
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
