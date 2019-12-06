Dr. Lisa Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mark, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Mark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Mark works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa E Mark MD LLC Pembroke Pines Fl 330249917 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 842-2544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mark?
Dr. Marks was prompt, professional and answers all my questions in an understandable manner. She was pleasant and warm.
About Dr. Lisa Mark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750688800
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- IONA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.