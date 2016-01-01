Overview

Dr. Lisa Manz-Dulac, MD is a Dermatologist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Manz-Dulac works at Eastside Dermatology in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with other offices in Chesterfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.