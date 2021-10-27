Overview

Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Mansueto works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.