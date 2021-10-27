See All Ophthalmologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Mansueto works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
6 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Amit Sangave, MD
Dr. Amit Sangave, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Grant Moore, MD
Dr. Grant Moore, MD
8 (107)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians
    3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-0206
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mansueto?

    Oct 27, 2021
    So grateful for such a skilled surgeon. I had a significant trauma to my eye orbit. Blow out fracture of the floor, medial and lateral fractures. How nice it is to be handled by a true expert in her craft, even the hospital staff in pre-op were impressed with who my surgeon was. No one can tell that anything ever happened, my eyes track correctly, no visible scars. My highest recommendations.
    Marilyn — Oct 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mansueto to family and friends

    Dr. Mansueto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mansueto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396742797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts U/Harvard University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University AZ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Reg Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansueto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansueto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansueto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansueto works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mansueto’s profile.

    Dr. Mansueto has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansueto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansueto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansueto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansueto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansueto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.