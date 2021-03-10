Dr. Manera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Manera, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Manera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
Signature Medical Group Greene Cancer Center25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manera wasn't rushed, listen and answered all my questions. She' very caring and I felt at ease with her.
About Dr. Lisa Manera, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629141221
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manera has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.