Dr. Lisa Mandeville, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Mandeville, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics PC 2 LLC315 Winn Way, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 923-5033
Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics PC449 Pleasant Hill Rd NW Ste 200, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 923-5033
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've always had a pleasant experience with Dr. Mandeville. She has such a good spirit and reminds me of someone. The one thing I don't like when going to doctor offices is feeling rushed. Of course, I stopped going to those doctors. She always takes the time to answer my questions, and I usually have a list! She's attentive and made me and my family feel comfortable prior to and after my surgery. I can't wait for her to delivery my baby.
About Dr. Lisa Mandeville, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821020041
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandeville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandeville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandeville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandeville has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandeville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandeville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandeville.
