Dr. Lisa Lyons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. Lyons works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.