Overview

Dr. Lisa Lowery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.



Dr. Lowery works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.