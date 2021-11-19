Dr. Lisa Longhofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longhofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Longhofer, MD
Dr. Lisa Longhofer, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.
Lisa K. Longhofer MD PLLC6907 John David Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 358-0600
Champaign Dental Group6910 John David Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 358-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Quail Creek Surgical Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lisa Longhofer, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962662684
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Other
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Longhofer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longhofer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longhofer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longhofer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Longhofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longhofer.
