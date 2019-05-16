Dr. Lisa Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Little, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
Ucla Health Porter Ranch Primary and Specialty Care19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
West Hills OB/GYN7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 420, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 360-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisa Little is the best Ob-gyn doctor I have ever known. I went to see her for a couple of procedure & she did it gently without pain. She also provide effective medication, if necessary. She is truly an expert & a world class doctor. Thanks Dr. Little!
About Dr. Lisa Little, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154414944
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.