Overview

Dr. Lisa Little, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at Ucla Health Porter Ranch Primary and Specialty Care in Porter Ranch, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.