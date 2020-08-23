Dr. Lisa Lindauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lindauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Lindauer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care1969 Wellness Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 908-2101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr I’ve ever used. She is kind, compassionate, and explained everything that was going on with my medical condition. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Lindauer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Pulmonology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
