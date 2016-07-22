Dr. Lisa Lilienfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilienfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lilienfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Lilienfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Lilienfield works at
Locations
Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine6829 Elm St Ste 300, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 532-4892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Virginia Hospital Center
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lilienfield?
I've been going to Dr. Lisa for over 8 years, including when I lived in Afghanistan and now that I'm living in Germany. I come back to the US to see her once a year because she is the only one I trust with my overall wellness. The first ten minutes of every appointment are spent by her asking probing health questions and actually listening to what her patients say. She knows more cutting-edge health discoveries and how seemingly unconnected issues are connected than any other doctor I've met.
About Dr. Lisa Lilienfield, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487602124
Education & Certifications
- Georgetn/Providence Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilienfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilienfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilienfield works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilienfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilienfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilienfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilienfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.