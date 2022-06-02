Overview

Dr. Lisa Lih-Brody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.