Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lepine works at Boulder Gynecology & Minimally Invasive Surgery PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Anchorage, AK, Vancouver, WA and Kamuela, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.