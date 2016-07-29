See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boulder, CO
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lepine works at Boulder Gynecology & Minimally Invasive Surgery PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Anchorage, AK, Vancouver, WA and Kamuela, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Gynecology & Minimally Invasive Surgery PC
    3434 47th St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80301 (720) 382-2621
    Anchorage Women's Clinic
    3260 Providence Dr Ste 425, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 561-7111
    Ohsu Doernbecher Pediatric Specialties
    505 NE 87th Ave Ste 160, Vancouver, WA 98664 (360) 514-6060
    Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital
    67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743 (808) 885-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alaska Regional Hospital

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 29, 2016
    I was suffering from vaginal pain for about a year, and it seemed no one could diagnose what was wrong or help me, and then I came to see Dr.Lepine. It was a bit of a wait to see her, but I can see why. She made me feel very comfortable and listened to my concerns, she didn't make me feel rushed and spent her time thoroughly helping me to find what was wrong. We ended up switching my contraception and it was the solution I needed. Overall best gyno I've been to, would recommend.
    About Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    33 years of experience
    English, French
    1750342234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lepine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

