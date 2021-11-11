Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Lemond works at
Locations
Scottsdale - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 757-9443
Phoenix - Transplant5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 757-9443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring Dr. I’ve ever encountered. Fully communicates every issue! Has even called me at home on certain issues!
About Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
