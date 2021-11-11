See All Cardiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Overview

Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Lemond works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 757-9443
  2. 2
    Phoenix - Transplant
    5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 757-9443

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD

  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1730354358
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Lemond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lemond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lemond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemond.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

