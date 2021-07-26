See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Pediatric Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Leggio works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD

  • Pediatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689783953
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Internship
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
