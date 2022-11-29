See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Lisa Learn, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Lisa Learn, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Learn works at Dr. Lisa J. Learn, DO in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa J. Learn, DO's Office
    3536 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 568-3031
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Florida Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2022
    After more than a decade of looking at dozens of brown spots on my face, I opted to have laser treatments. Lauren applied the BBL and Moxi laser treatments on my face in one session. The results are simply unbelievable. The healing process was brief (no down time) and I watched in amazement as all the brown spots dissolved into freckles, then what looked like fine coffee grounds, and then completely sloughed off. I can't remember the last time I wasn't staring at a series of brown spots on both sides of my face! All my broken capillaries are gone too and my skin is super soft now. And let me add that Lauren is a real pro. She is meticulous and very mindful about comfort levels. Always checking to make sure the patient is doing fine and letting you know exactly what she is doing. I cannot recommend these treatments enough!! I am so happy and confident. Thank you for my smooth, healthy, and glowing new face.
    Carol T. — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Learn, DO
    About Dr. Lisa Learn, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245347889
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chief Surgical Resident, General Surgery, Deaconess Health System, St. Louis, MO
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Learn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Learn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Learn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Learn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Learn works at Dr. Lisa J. Learn, DO in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Learn’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Learn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Learn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Learn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Learn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

