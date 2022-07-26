Dr. Lisa Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lai, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Lai, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Oswego, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Surgical Services105 County Route 45a, Oswego, NY 13126 Directions (315) 342-6771
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
Dr. Lisa Lai is a talented breast surgeon I would highly recommend! I am so grateful I found her. Dr. Lai listened to and validated my concerns. Her empathy helped me be comfortable asking questions which she thoroughly answered. With her calm, gentle demeanor, Dr. Lai made a stressful situation more positive. I was also very pleased with the appearance of my breast post-op. Dr. Lai did a great job!
About Dr. Lisa Lai, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003135310
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.