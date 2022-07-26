Overview

Dr. Lisa Lai, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Oswego, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Lai works at Center for Surgical Services in Oswego, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.