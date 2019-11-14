Dr. Lisa Kurtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kurtz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Kurtz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
Northern Neurology Inc.13550 Falling Water Rd Ste 101, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurtz is amazing . My son has a traumatic brain injury and for the past 6 years she is the only doctor we have found that will sit and actually listen to him and try every route she can to treat him with the appropriate medications verses the other doctors that we have seen who have been of no help and he is basically a number to them . I also work for a chiropractors office and if we need further assistance neurologically with our patients I always refer them to her. She cares about her patients!!!
About Dr. Lisa Kurtz, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083691117
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtz has seen patients for Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.