Dr. Lisa Kurtz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Kurtz works at Northern Neurology Inc. in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.