Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Kroopf works at Direct Access MD in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lisa R. Kroopf, MD, Interventional Pain Management
    172 El Dorado St, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 901-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    RehabOne Medical Group
    535 E Romie Ln Ste 12, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-6990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 24, 2022
    OTHER DOCTORS FAILED AT TAKING CARE OF MY BACK PAIN FOR 17 YEARS (SURGERIES,TENS UNITS, EPIDURALS, ECT….) AND THET EVEN SAY THAT, ( I DIDN’T HAVE NOTHING) BUT THANKS TO DR. KROOPF THAT DIDN’T GIVE UP ON ME AND IMPLANTED MY SPINAL CORD STIMULATOR. I CAN FUNCTION BETTER. SHE IS MY ANGEL IN EARTH. THANK YOU!!! DR. KROOPF.
    Maria Resa-Cardenas — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487896585
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Med Ctr
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kroopf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kroopf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kroopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kroopf has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroopf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

