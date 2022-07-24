Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD
Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Lisa R. Kroopf, MD, Interventional Pain Management172 El Dorado St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 901-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
RehabOne Medical Group535 E Romie Ln Ste 12, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
OTHER DOCTORS FAILED AT TAKING CARE OF MY BACK PAIN FOR 17 YEARS (SURGERIES,TENS UNITS, EPIDURALS, ECT….) AND THET EVEN SAY THAT, ( I DIDN’T HAVE NOTHING) BUT THANKS TO DR. KROOPF THAT DIDN’T GIVE UP ON ME AND IMPLANTED MY SPINAL CORD STIMULATOR. I CAN FUNCTION BETTER. SHE IS MY ANGEL IN EARTH. THANK YOU!!! DR. KROOPF.
About Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487896585
- Loma Linda University Med Ctr
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
