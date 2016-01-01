Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD
Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Child Study Center411 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 465-8111
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Kotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.