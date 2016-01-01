See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kotler works at NYU Child Study Center in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Child Study Center
    411 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 465-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kotler?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kotler to family and friends

Dr. Kotler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kotler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD.

About Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700902079
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York Presbyterian Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Yale Univ Sch of Med
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kotler works at NYU Child Study Center in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kotler’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lisa Kotler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.