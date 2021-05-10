Overview

Dr. Lisa Knor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Knor works at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.